GSM users that want to have pre-set call forwarding settings now can.
To use call forwarding, you can dial any of the following codes just like a phone number.
Activate Call Forwarding: *21*PhoneNumber
Deactivate: #21#
Call Forwarding when your phone is on another call:
Activate: *67*PhoneNumber
Deactivate: #67#
Call Forwarding if no answer on handset:
Activate: *61*PhoneNumber
Deactivate: #67#
Call Forwarding Not Reachable (when handset if off or no service):
Activate: *62*PhoneNumber
Deactivate: #62#
And, finally to deactivate all call forwarding: #002#
Forwarded calls are charged at the airtime overage rate (one minute forwarded call = one minute airtime overage) regardless of your current airtime minute usage. This charge does not apply to traditional call forwardings, only the new conditional ones. You cannot forward to 800/Tollfree, 900, or international numbers. GAIT/Multiband phones will only forward calls when on GSM networks.
4 responses to “AT&T: AT&T Launches Conditional Call Forwarding”
Why does my phone say “Forwarding On” When i make an outgoing call?! Nobody at the store or on the ATT Cust Service can answer this for me and has not been able to give me a way to disable this successfully AND none of the techniques listed above worked on my straight out of the box Karma.
Unbelievable.
i have the same problem on my samsung galaxy s
my s4 just started doing the same thing when I make a call and I can not shut off or stop it
Having this problem too. When trying to dial it says ‘call forwarding conditional on’ and have been calling the same poor women no matter whom I try to dial. She has had it. I have had it. Tried all the deactivation codes. Don’t work. Now what?