AT&T: AT&T Launches Conditional Call Forwarding

GSM users that want to have pre-set call forwarding settings now can.

To use call forwarding, you can dial any of the following codes just like a phone number.

Activate Call Forwarding: *21*PhoneNumber

Deactivate: #21#

Call Forwarding when your phone is on another call:

Activate: *67*PhoneNumber

Deactivate: #67#

Call Forwarding if no answer on handset:

Activate: *61*PhoneNumber

Deactivate: #67#

Call Forwarding Not Reachable (when handset if off or no service):

Activate: *62*PhoneNumber

Deactivate: #62#

And, finally to deactivate all call forwarding: #002#

Forwarded calls are charged at the airtime overage rate (one minute forwarded call = one minute airtime overage) regardless of your current airtime minute usage. This charge does not apply to traditional call forwardings, only the new conditional ones. You cannot forward to 800/Tollfree, 900, or international numbers. GAIT/Multiband phones will only forward calls when on GSM networks.