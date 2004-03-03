Browse: Home / AT&T: AT&T Launches Conditional Call Forwarding

By on March 3, 2004

GSM users that want to have pre-set call forwarding settings now can.

To use call forwarding, you can dial any of the following codes just like a phone number.

Activate Call Forwarding: *21*PhoneNumber
Deactivate: #21#

Call Forwarding when your phone is on another call:
Activate: *67*PhoneNumber
Deactivate: #67#

Call Forwarding if no answer on handset:
Activate: *61*PhoneNumber
Deactivate: #67#

Call Forwarding Not Reachable (when handset if off or no service):
Activate: *62*PhoneNumber
Deactivate: #62#

And, finally to deactivate all call forwarding: #002#

Forwarded calls are charged at the airtime overage rate (one minute forwarded call = one minute airtime overage) regardless of your current airtime minute usage. This charge does not apply to traditional call forwardings, only the new conditional ones. You cannot forward to 800/Tollfree, 900, or international numbers. GAIT/Multiband phones will only forward calls when on GSM networks.

4 responses to “AT&T: AT&T Launches Conditional Call Forwarding”

  1. jon
    jon December 4, 2009 at 10:07 am | | Reply

    Why does my phone say “Forwarding On” When i make an outgoing call?! Nobody at the store or on the ATT Cust Service can answer this for me and has not been able to give me a way to disable this successfully AND none of the techniques listed above worked on my straight out of the box Karma.

    Unbelievable.

  2. chris
    chris January 29, 2011 at 3:21 pm | | Reply

    i have the same problem on my samsung galaxy s

  3. james thorne
    james thorne November 26, 2013 at 7:36 pm | | Reply

    my s4 just started doing the same thing when I make a call and I can not shut off or stop it

  4. Christine
    Christine March 26, 2017 at 8:44 am | | Reply

    Having this problem too. When trying to dial it says ‘call forwarding conditional on’ and have been calling the same poor women no matter whom I try to dial. She has had it. I have had it. Tried all the deactivation codes. Don’t work. Now what?

